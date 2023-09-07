DeSantis Appoints Moms For Liberty Co-Founder To Seat On The Florida Commission On Ethics

By Dan Christensen

FloridaBulldog.org

Two weeks after his previous choice for ethics commissioner quit after his conflict of interest was exposed, Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed controversial Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich to fill a seat on the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Descovich was a member of the Brevard County School Board from 2016 to 2020. She describes herself on her X (formerly Twitter) account as “Daughter of God/wife/mom/Lover of Life & Liberty.”

She wrote this Wednesday afternoon about her appointment, “The Florida Ethics Commission is charged with serving as the guardian of the standards of conduct for public officers and employees as well as safeguarding public trust. It will be a privilege to serve the state I love as a member of this commission.”

On Aug. 22, ethics commission chairman Glenton “Glen” Gilzean Jr. resigned – a week after Florida Bulldog first reported his conflict-of-interest by holding public employment as the $400,000-a-year job as administrator of the Central Florida special district that Florida removed from the control of the Walt Disney Company.

