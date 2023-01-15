Definitive Guide To Mobile App Marketing

Top mobile app marketing agencies say it’s essential to start promoting your digital product before it hits the market. They split the marketing process into three stages: awareness, acquisition, and retention. In this overview, we’ll explain the specifics of each stage.

Awareness

This one takes place before the app launch. It’s necessary to build awareness for your brand and not yet the product.

Plan a Launch Date

When your app goes live, it should immediately attract the attention of a large audience. Avoid scheduling it on the same date as some other important presentation or a holiday.

Research the Market

To ensure commercial success, it’s vital to:

Find out which pain points people have Analyze the solutions that already exist on the market Identify a pain point that lacks a solution Consider building a product to fix this pain point

Try to understand who most needs the app that you’re planning to build. Visit websites, social networks, forums, and groups in messengers where people with this pain point discuss their issues. Leverage focus groups and personal interviews.

Mobile app developers should run their own surveys and read those that were carried out by third parties.

Compile the Portrait of Your Typical Customer

Find out the answers to these questions:

What are the primary pain points of your target audience?

Which operating system do they have on their smartphones?

Which types of content do they prefer?

What’s the optimal tone of voice for them?

Which influencers do they trust the most?

On which platforms that place paid ads do they spend the most time?

The better you understand your audience, the more efficiently you can cater to them and the higher your revenue.

Conduct Competitive Analysis

Make a table with the data on your 5-10 top competitors:

Features of their apps

Strong and weak points of their apps

Prices

Ranking in app stores

User reviews

Strive to outperform your rivals by the parameters that they fail to make the most of.

Create a Landing Page

Landing pages ensure higher conversions than websites. Use such pages to inform your audience about the progress of your product and collect their email addresses. Teaser videos work wonders on landing pages.

Resort to Influencer Marketing

Pick the influencers who appeal the most to your audience. Don’t ask them to praise your app — let their reviews be honest to boost people’s trust.

Don’t Forget About Social Media

Regularly remind your potential clients about your app. Attach the link for them to download it.

Invest in Content Marketing

Start running a blog as soon as your development team begins to work on the app. Inform people about the functionality of your product. Explain to them how it can improve their lives. Make screenshots and videos of your app.

When possible, take part in podcasts and arrange webinars to expand your reach.

Acquisition

In the second stage of the strategy, you have two goals:

Encourage people to download your app

Motivate them to use it regularly

The marketing for your digital product should be ongoing.

To place your app in high positions in app store rankings, ensure that its number of downloads skyrockets in the first week after it hits the market.

Buy Paid Ads

Place them on the platforms where your target audience spends the most time. You’ll have only a few seconds to grasp people’s attention, so compose crystal-clear messages.

Optimize Your App

Here are a few tips to remember:

Add keywords to your app’s title and descriptions. Look for such words in user reviews and on the pages of your competitors’ apps. Include conversational keywords too — they’re popular for voice searching.

Choose a top-notch icon and screenshots.

Localize the app to expand its audience internationally.

It’s you and not the store who determines the category of your app. Opt for the category with the lowest competition.

App store optimization is similar to SEO. It helps your product secure high positions on vending platforms.

Retention

The last step is to inspire people to use your app frequently and spend a lot of time in it.

Keep It Simple

Don’t ask customers to share too many personal details to sign up.

Inform Users

Let people know about the updates and upgrades of your app, bugs and the timeframes for fixing them, promotions and coupons, and other useful information. Allow push notifications.

Personalize Communication

Address customers by name. Send them birthday promo codes. Suggest new purchases to them based on their previous choices.

Enhance UX

Mobile app advertising companies recommend conducting A/B tests to identify the best UX version. Users should fall in love with your app at first sight.

Employ Chatbots

Your staff will be able to focus on higher-priority duties while the bot assists users 24/7. Let it answer questions, place orders, and collect feedback.