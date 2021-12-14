Home Weather December Warmth Continues, Showers For Florida’s East Coast Likely

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of warm sun around South Florida, with some clouds and mostly afternoon showers as well in the east coast metro area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies and passing showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny again.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few east coast showers in spots.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

