Cooler Weather Returns To Florida Friday

Friday features a cool breeze and temperatures to match as a front moves through South Florida. Look for a mix of sun and clouds near the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy with lingering showers. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-70s, with a few suburban locations reaching the upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will start with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Then we’ll see sunny skies and a cool breeze, which will be quite brisk near the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be cool again, with lows in the upper 50s. The day will be mostly sunny with a cool and gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will feature another unseasonably cool morning, followed by sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.