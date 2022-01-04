Cool Tuesday Morning Warming Up In The Afternoon

Tuesday starts with a cool morning, followed by a nice mix of sun and clouds with a quick warm up. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches, while there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will begin with lows in the low to mid-60s. Then we’ll see mostly sunny skies and a few east coast showers in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring good sun and a few clouds. The east coast metro area will see some afternoon showers again. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and some east coast showers in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.