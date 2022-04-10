Home Weather Cool Morning Today, Then Florida Is Sunny and Dry Again

Cool Morning Today, Then Florida Is Sunny and Dry Again

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday starts with an unseasonably cool morning, but lots of sun will warm things up.  Look for breezy conditions, and a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic and Gulf beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun and a strong breeze.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy once again.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature a strong breeze and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be breezy and with lots of sun.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions around South Florida.  The east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies and a few showers and storms, and the Gulf coast can expect plenty of hot sun.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

