Cool Morning Today, Then Florida Is Sunny and Dry Again

Sunday starts with an unseasonably cool morning, but lots of sun will warm things up. Look for breezy conditions, and a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun and a strong breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy once again. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature a strong breeze and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be breezy and with lots of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions around South Florida. The east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies and a few showers and storms, and the Gulf coast can expect plenty of hot sun. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.