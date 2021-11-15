Cool Start To A Pleasant Monday For Florida

Monday features a cool start, with morning lows mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s. Then we’ll enjoy a pleasant day, with sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds on the breeze in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature another cool morning, with good sun and clouds at times during the rest of the day. Look for a building breeze in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring good sun in the morning and some afternoon showers as moisture returns. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, with some locations reaching the mid-80s.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of showers and a storm in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and some showers on a strong breeze along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will be cloudy again with periods of showers. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

As we count down to the end of the Atlantic hurricane season, things remain quiet in the tropical Atlantic.