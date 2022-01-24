Home Weather COLD Weather For Florida Monday

COLD Weather For Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday morning starts with lows in the low to mid-40s and a frost advisory for areas in the interior.  The day will be sunny but with a chilly breeze, so we’ll be cold by South Florida standards.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Monday will top out in the upper 60s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with morning lows in the low to mid-50s.  Then look for breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers (especially near the Gulf coast).  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see some sun along with clouds and showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and a cool and gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds around South Florida.  Look for breezy conditions near the Gulf coast as a front approaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here