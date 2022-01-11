‘Cold” Front Brings South Florida Breezy And Cooler Weather Tuesday

Tuesday features breezy conditions as the front moves in. The east coast metro area will see lingering showers and plenty of clouds, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Gulf coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds around South Florida. The east coast metro area will also see a chance of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will feature a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few morning showers in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will be chilly, with lows in the low to mid-70s. Then look for sunny skies and a brisk and cool breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun but a cool day. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s.