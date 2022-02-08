Home Weather Clouds And Showers Forecast For Florida Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features clouds and showers with a bit of sun at times and a strong breeze near the Gulf coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day with periods of showers on a cool breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of sun with a few clouds on a cool breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds on a cool breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

