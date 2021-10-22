Clouds And Showers Forecast For Florida Friday

Friday features lots of clouds in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast as moisture returns to South Florida. Look for periods of showers throughout the day in the east coast metro area and in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

NOAA released its 2021 Winter Outlook Thursday. The outlook favors a warmer and drier than normal winter for South FL, as the images indicate. You can see the full report here http://ow.ly/PniZ50Gvzvv. The South Florida Dry Season Outlook will be released on Wednesday, October 27th.

Saturday will bring more clouds, showers, and some storms to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see some sun along with the clouds, showers, and some afternoon storms. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some mostly afternoon showers and a few storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers in the morning, followed by more showers and some storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun with some mostly afternoon showers and maybe a storm. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.