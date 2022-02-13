Clouds And Showers For Florida Sunday

Sunday features lots of clouds and periods of showers on a building breeze as a front moves into South Florida. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents on Sunday and into the workweek, especially at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Valentine’s Day will be off to a rather chilly start, with lows in the 50s. The day will be breezy and sunny but still on the cool side. Monday’s highs will top out in the low 70s.

Tuesday will begin with morning lows ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s. Then a slow warming trend starts on a day with a mix of sun and clouds and a strong breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, passing showers, and maybe a stray storm in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another breezy day, but this time with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.