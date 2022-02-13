Home Weather Clouds And Showers For Florida Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features lots of clouds and periods of showers on a building breeze as a front moves into South Florida.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents on Sunday and into the workweek, especially at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Valentine’s Day will be off to a rather chilly start, with lows in the 50s.  The day will be breezy and sunny but still on the cool side.  Monday’s highs will top out in the low 70s.

Tuesday will begin with morning lows ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s.  Then a slow warming trend starts on a day with a mix of sun and clouds and a strong breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, passing showers, and maybe a stray storm in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another breezy day, but this time with mostly sunny skies.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

