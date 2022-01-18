Clouds And Showers Again For South Florida Tuesday

Thursday features a mix of clouds and showers, with periods of sun, in the east coast metro area. Heavy rain and localized flooding is possible. The Gulf coast will see a gusty breeze, plenty of clouds to start, and more sun in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast into Friday. There’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade and along the Gulf coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday morning will be chilly, with lows mostly in the mid-50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds at times on a cool and gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Saturday morning will begin with lows in the low to mid-50s. Then look for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will feature periods of sun alternating with clouds, showers, and some storms on a strong and gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

The forecast for Martin Luther King Day calls for sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.