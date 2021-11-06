Clearing And Cooler Saturday For Florida

Saturday features a few lingering showers in the morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. A brisk breeze and a few showers will develop in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches. A moderate rip current risk is in place at the Miami-Dade and Broward beaches. Minor coastal flooding is possible near high tides this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour tonight, because Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be cool, with lows in the upper 50s. The day will be breezy with lots of sun. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday will start with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then we’ll see sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and the start of a warming trend. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few quick east coast showers at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Tropical Storm Wanda continues to hold its own in the middle of the central Atlantic, about 640 miles from the Azores. On Friday morning, Wanda had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and was moving east-southeast at 6 miles per hour.