Choosing The Best Hair, Skin, And Nails Vitamins

Many brands sell vitamins for hair, skin, and nail health. They contain different ingredients that might help prevent hair loss, hydrate the skin, and strengthen the nail cuticle. Some are also vegan-friendly and gluten-free and are free of artificial colors and preservatives.
Potential benefits and considerations
Hair, skin, and nail vitamins contain these ingredients:
- Vitamin A: The University of Rochester Medical Center states that vitamin A can prevent skin dryness that could lead to infections. Supplements may be effective in reducing the risk for skin, breast, and lung cancer. It can also support sebum production, which prevents hair breakage. However, a 2017 study found that over-supplementation of vitamin A can lead to hair loss.
- Vitamin C: This can be beneficial for wound healing. According to an older study, doctors may recommend vitamin C supplements for people who are recovering and have low vitamin C levels.
- Vitamin E: A 2016 article states that Vitamin E has anti-inflammatory effects and can reduce skin thickness and edema. It can also protect the skin from UV radiation.
Some products also contain biotin, a B-complex vitamin. A 2015 study reviewed the effects of an oral marine protein supplement which contained biotin and other ingredients, in women who had thinning hair. The researchers found that the 90-day treatment led to hair growth and decreased hair shedding.
In addition, hair supplements may also include the following ingredients in their formula:
- manganese
- selenium
- keratin
- fatty acids, such as fish oil or flaxseed oil
However, there is limited scientific evidence on the benefits of hair, skin, and nail vitamin supplements.
Furthermore, one study found that vitamins available to buy over the counter (OTC) at retail stores may not be safe for people, as they can interact with other drugs and lead to overuse. Some supplements may not include a pregnancy warning label, stating that individuals who are pregnant should see a doctor before taking any medications or supplements.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not have the authority to approve supplements. As a result, it recommends that people use noncommercial sites when looking for these types of products.
Ideally, look for supplements that have been tested by third-party labs and avoid buying supplements if the label says that they do not cause any side effects or provide more benefits than a prescription drug.
Product list
[Please note that the writer of this article has not tried these products. All information presented is purely research-based.]
Persona: Hair, Skin, and Nails
Persona has a vitamin specific for hair, skin, and nails. It combines hyaluronic acid and marine collagen, which the company claims will promote healthy skin and scalp.
Persona is a vitamin subscription service. Customers complete an assessment and receive a personalized supplement plan. This plan is fully customizable, and a person can add and change what they receive whenever they like.
Pricing varies between each package, but this vitamin starts from $0.70/day.
The company also states that the factory that produces the product handles wheat, soy, lactose, corn, egg, shellfish, fish, nuts, peanuts, gluten, and sesame. Therefore, they cannot guarantee that cross-contamination will not occur.
The company also offers some details on research that backs up its formulas and tests the product at each production stage. However, it doesn’t specify third-party testing.
Persona Borage with Saffron
This product contains borage oil, a fatty acid, which helps maintain the skin’s protective barrier to help prevent skin damage from environmental stress and dehydration.
According to Persona, this product can also provide a smoother complexion, support mood, and curb hunger.
It also includes gamma-linolenic acid and saffron extract.
The company also states that research backs up its formulas and tests the product at each production stage. However, it doesn’t specify third-party testing.
Care/of Keratin
This product helps support nail growth and hair fullness and shine. The company claims that this supplement comes from free-range sheep wool in New Zealand.
One capsule contains 500 milligrams (mg) of keratin, and it is non-GMO, gluten-free, and suitable for vegetarians.
Care/of recommends that individuals take these supplements with meals for complete absorption.
In addition, the platform offers a monthly subscription. It provides a questionnaire for people interested in using these products, which helps identify suitable vitamins.
People can cancel or pause their monthly subscriptions at any time.
Care/of highlight some research about keratin on the website but do not say whether they test the products.
Care/of Vegetarian Collagen
Care/of’s Vegetarian Collagen comes from the membrane of chicken eggshells, and it is non-GMO, gluten-free, and suitable for vegetarians.
Each capsule contains 300 mg of eggshell membrane, and the company recommends taking these supplements with breakfast or lunch.
Collagen is a natural protein present in these vitamins. It helps support skin hydration and elasticity as well as hair and nail growth.
Care/of highlight some research about vegetarian collagen on the website but do not say whether they test the products.
Hum Runway Ready
Hum Nutrition stock a combination package of three daily pills: two soft gels and a capsule which a person should take with food.
They claim that these pills strengthen hair and nails, promote fullness of hair, and contribute to healthy and hydrated skin.
The supplements contain black currant seed oil to support hydrated skin and stronger hair. Other ingredients include vitamin E and vegan biotin, which promote shiny-looking hair and glowing skin and strengthen hair, nails, and cuticles.
In addition, the product is gluten-free, non-GMO, and contains no artificial sweeteners or colors.
According to the company website, customers should take one packet with food every day.
Hum Nutrition is a subscription-based platform. A person completes a questionnaire and receives recommendations on the vitamins that may benefit them.
Hum states that independent labs have verified this product for potency, and triple testing has affirmed its purity.
Hum Hair Sweet Hair
Hum sells these vegan berry gummies that promote healthy, strong hair and encourage growth. They are chewable, and a person can consume them at any time.
Biotin is one of the main ingredients which supports hair, skin, and nail health. The gummies also contain zinc which prevents hair loss, as it promotes healthy hair follicles.
The other ingredient present in Hair Sweet Hair is Fo-Ti, which stimulates hair growth and maintains color.
Hum states that independent labs have verified this product for potency, and triple testing has affirmed its purity.
Revly Hair, Skin, and Nails complex
Revly is an Amazon brand that offers this vegan-friendly and gluten-free product.
It comes in a bottle with 130 capsules containing 2,000 micrograms of biotin and 300 milligrams of methylsulfonylmethane.
The manufacturer claims that the complex helps maintain healthy hair, skin, and nails and can support brain function and energy metabolism.
Revly claims that the product does not contain artificial colors, flavors, or chemical preservatives.
The recommended dosage is one tablet per day.
When choosing supplements, a person may wish to consider some factors, including:
- Pricing: Some brands offer a one-time purchase price, but others have a subscription-based service.
- Benefits: People can choose a product that targets hair health or works on the hair, skin, and nails.
- Ingredients: The product’s label indicates what ingredients the vitamins contain. A person can also choose supplements that are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and free of GMOs.
- Testing: Ideally, look for companies that use third-party labs to test their product.
Summary
Many companies in the United States sell vitamins and supplements that claim to help maintain healthy hair, skin, and nails.
There is not enough research on the benefits of these supplements, and people should seek medical advice before buying these types of products.
Other factors to consider before buying include ingredients and pricing.