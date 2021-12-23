Chilly Start Then Lots Of Sun For Florida Today

Thursday starts with morning lows in the chilly low 50s. Then the day features lots of sun and pleasant temperatures. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Miami-Dade, Broward, and Collier beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Friday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds. Christmas Eve will be pleasantly cool and clear, so South Florida should be one of Santa’s favorite stops. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Christmas morning will be on the cool side, with lows mostly in the low 60s. But the day will see lots of sun — and all the best for the holiday. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will feature a cool morning and sunny skies throughout the day. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another sunny and pleasant winter day. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.