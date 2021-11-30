Chilly Morning And Sunny Afternoon For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday is off to a chilly start, with morning lows in the 50s. Then the day features lots of sun with a cool breeze. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will bring another cool morning with lows in the low 60s in the east coast metro area and the upper 50s along the Gulf coast and well inland. Look for good sun and a few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and a gentle breeze. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a nice ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

We’ve come to the end of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season — and coincidentally exhausted the annual list of storm names. With 21 named storms, including 7 hurricanes, it’s been one of the busiest seasons since record-keeping began.