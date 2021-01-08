Chili Mac Recipe (Video Recipe)

Chili Mac is one of the cheesiest and effortless dishes that I have ever prepared. The soft macaroni, flavorful chili, and cheesy toppings make for a great game night potluck snack or even when you want a quick yet fulfilling meal.

Everyone loves it, even kids who are picky eaters can’t seem to get enough of it. In addition, it is so jam-packed that a little serving goes a long way.

It is even great for picnics as you can just bring it in one big pot. You can even tone down the spiciness according to your preference.

It’s really nice to have something this hassle-free to make when you ran out of dinner ideas. This is not your ordinary mac and cheese, it is sure to be a great addition to your recipe list.

How to make chili mac!

Cook beef. Sauté onions in oil over medium-high heat. Follow up with bell pepper, garlic, and ground beef. Add chili. When your ground beef turns brown, add in the cumin, oregano, cocoa powder, chili powder, paprika, and salt. Make sure to toss and stir until beef is nicely browned. Mix sauce. Add in the crushed tomatoes, puree, paste, broth, Worcestershire sauce, and beans. Leave to boil. Heat it until boiling point then let it simmer for at least ten minutes. Stir occasionally. Bake. Preheat oven to medium heat. Toss in the cooked macaroni and drizzle a generous amount of cheese on top. Bake in the oven for at least 2 minutes or when the cheese melts. Serve. Remove from oven and garnish accordingly. Toss in a fine amount of either jalapeno, red peppers, and cilantro, or you can also use them all together. Afterward, serve.

Chili mac variations: