Can You Slow Biological Aging By Following Healthy Habits? Study Explains How

By Kaitlin Vogel — Fact checked by Jill Seladi-Schulman, Ph.D. According to a new study, having good cardiovascular health may slow the rate of biological aging, which can lengthen life and lower the risk of heart issues and age-related health conditions. These findings were presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2023. To explore the connection between cardiovascular health and biological aging, researchers used the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 checklist along with measuring phenotypic age — determined by your chronological age and biomarkers that include metabolism, inflammation, and organ function. The higher your phenotypic age, the faster you are biologically aging. Results showed that participants with good cardiovascular health had a negative phenotypic age acceleration. In other words, they had a younger biological age (the health of their cells) compared to their chronological age (the number of years they have lived). Conversely, participants with poor cardiovascular health had a positive phenotypic age acceleration, indicating they had an older biological age than their actual age. The average chronological age of people with good cardiovascular health was 41, and their average biological age was 36. On the other hand, the average chronological age of those who had poor cardiovascular health was 53, and their average biological age was 57. When researchers looked at participants’ Life’s Essential 8 score (diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, sleep health, BMI, cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure), they found those who had the highest score had a biological age on average six years younger than their chronological age. The new research has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

A person’s chronological age is when someone was born. Biological age is measured by how old your cells are and how your body functions. “Biological age takes into account chronological age, genetics, lifestyle, other diseases, and other health things, such as nutrition,” said Dr. Joyce Oen-Hsiao, assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation Services, Yale New Haven Hospital Heart & Vascular Center, who was not involved in the study. “A person’s biological age depends on the damage that the body accumulates over time, related to illnesses and lifestyle,” Dr. Oen-Hsiao added. For example, if a 30-year-old male doesn’t exercise, eats a high-fat fast food diet, and smokes, his biological age will be older than 30, Oen-Hsiao explained. “However, patients who have a healthy lifestyle monitoring their health, exercising regularly, maintaining a good weight, and eating a heart-healthy diet, can have a biological age younger than their chronological age. The connection between cardiovascular health and slow biological aging is thus related. So patients who have a healthy lifestyle and thus improved cardiovascular health will have a lower biological age…or their body’s aging process will be slower than those people who do not have a healthy lifestyle.” – Dr. Joyce Oen-Hsiao

Along with slowing down biological aging, adhering to the Essential 8 can improve overall health in many ways. Dr. John Higgins, a cardiologist with UTHealth Houston, not involved in the study, explained that improving your endothelial (vascular) function affects multiple organ systems in a positive way: Reduces your risk factors: Better blood pressure

Better cholesterol

Better blood sugar

Less smoking Improves organ function: Better kidney function

Better blood flow to the heart, brain, limbs, and muscles — better aerobic exercise capacity

Better bone & muscle health, so less likely to fall/fracture

Better blood flow to the skin helps skin health and reduces sunburn and skin cancers “Eating a heart-healthy diet, exercising, getting good sleep, and not smoking can lead to a reduction in blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure. All of these things will lead to reduced weight, which allows people to be more active,” said Oen-Hsiao. “Keeping an active lifestyle is not only good for the heart, but also the bones/joints. People will have fewer joint issues/muscle aches if they are active consistently daily. Weight loss will take the strain off the joints as well, which will allow for even more activity,” Dr. Oen-Hsiao added. Lastly, maintaining an exercise routine (you can start at any age) and staying active will help with mood (people who exercise regularly have less depression) and improve the mind (there is less risk of dementia with controlled blood pressure and regular exercise).

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.