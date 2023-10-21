Can You Name The Famous Sandwich Man Who Created New York Style Cheesecake?

Each year on October 21st, National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day ushers in the flavors of fall. Cheesecake is one of America’s favorite desserts and by adding pumpkin, we celebrate the essential flavoring of the season.
- 5th Century BC – The Greeks created the earliest form of cheesecake and even served it at the Olympics.
- 1309 – Starting in 1309, cheesecake starts to make a feature in every cookbook at least once.
- 1912 – James Kraft developed a form of pasteurized cream cheese in 1912.
- 1928 – n 1928, Kraft acquired the Philadelphia trademark and marketed pasteurized Philadelphia Cream Cheese.
- 1930s – Arnold Reuben introduces the oh-so-famous New York cheesecake.
- 2011 – Cheesecake lovers recognize and dedicate a day to celebrate pumpkin cheesecake.
- The first “cheesecake” was created on the Greek island of Samos. Physical anthropologists excavated cheese molds there.
- Bakers use Philadelphia cream cheese more than any other to make cheesecake than any other.
- North America has several different styles of cheesecakes:
- New York-style cheesecake
- Extra egg yolk plus cream cheese and heavy cream or sour cream is what gives it the signature taste, silky smooth texture, and extra tangy taste. Plus, a thick Graham crackers crust contrasts beautifully with the filling.
- Pennsylvania Dutch-style cheesecake
- Pennsylvania Dutch-style cheesecake uses a slightly tangy type of cheese with larger curds and less water content, called pot or farmer’s cheese.
- Philadelphia-style
- Philadelphia-style cheesecake is lighter in texture, yet richer in flavor than New York style cheesecake.
- Farmer cheese cheesecake
- Farmer’s cheese cheesecake is the contemporary implementation for the traditional use of baking to preserve fresh cheese and is often baked in a cake form along with fresh fruit like a tart.
- Country-style cheesecake
- Country-style cheesecake uses buttermilk to produce a firm texture while decreasing the pH (increasing acidity) to extend shelf life.
- Lactose-free cheesecake
- Lactose-free cheesecake may be made either with lactose-free cream cheese or as an imitation using Vegan recipes combining non-dairy cream cheese alternatives with other lactose-free ingredients.
- Chicago Style Cheesecake
- Chicago Cheesecake is known for its firm outside and soft and creamy center, which comes from the extra cream cheese that is added to the batter.
- Savory cheesecake
- It has a cracker crust, and a tangy cream cheese filling, but unbelievably it’s not a dessert! This type of cheesecake is savory, and it’s certainly one of the more unusual cheesecake recipes. Butternut and pumpkin cheesecake with a crispy cumin crust.
- BASQUE BURNT CHEESECAKE
- Basque Burnt cheesecake is crustless cheesecake and needs a very high oven temperature to achieve the iconic burnt top.
- NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE
- a no-bake cheesecake does not require an oven and instead just needs some time in the fridge to chill down and set it into its cake shape.
- Japanese cheesecake
- Japanese cheesecake is also known as a soufflé-style cheesecake, or sometimes Japanese cotton cheesecake due to its unbelievably light and airy texture.
- Baklava Cheesecake
- Layers of phyllo and crunchy walnuts are placed in a cake tin before an easy cream cheese filling is poured on top.
- German Cheesecake (Käsekuchen)
- The German method of making cheesecake involves separating the eggs and folding whipped egg whites into the batter, which results in a lighter, fluffier texture compared to American cheesecake recipes.
- Vegan Cheesecake
- Cashew nuts take center stage in this vegan cream cheese filling and the result is a rich and creamy plant-based dessert that would be perfect for Thanksgiving. Who wouldn’t love a pecan caramel cheesecake?
- A cheesecake (at least an American-style cheesecake) is not a cake; it’s a baked cheese custard pie with a crust. The uncooked custard filling is poured into a crust and then baked.
- Even though he is best known for his signature sandwiches, Arnold Reuben (1883-1970) is generally credited for creating the New York-style cheesecake. Reuben was born in Germany and he came to America when he was young. The story goes that Reuben was invited to a dinner party where the hostess served a cheese pie. Allegedly, he was so intrigued by this dish that he experimented with the recipe until he came up with the beloved NY-style cheesecake.
- On “The Golden Girls,” the cast consumed more than 100 cheesecakes over the course of the TV show’s seven-year run.
- Greek brides and grooms were also known to use cheesecake as a wedding cake. It also became a custom for a Greek bride to bake and serve cheesecakes to her new husband’s friends as a gesture of hospitality. Incidentally, this concept eventually paved the way for wedding cakes to become a tradition that continues today.
- A cheesecake shot can be made with vanilla schnapps and cranberry juice
- For $400, you can order the entire Cheesecake Factory cheesecake line-up
