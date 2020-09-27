The Ultimate Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars (Video Recipe)

After I made the Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake, I got so many requests to make an oven-baked version, that I got to work asap and make this layered Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe. For more pumpkin flavor, check my Pumpkin Fudge and the most amazing Pumpkin Bread stuffed with cream cheese. If you want to go all-in, make this Pecan Pie Pumpkin Cheesecake, it’s guaranteed to impress.

Pumpkin Cheesecake bars recipe

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars are my latest favorite fall dessert. They are irresistible, made of two layers: one is a classic vanilla cheesecake, and the second, is a very flavorful pumpkin cheesecake. This cheesecake basically combines the best of two worlds, and the vanilla cheesecake balances the pumpkin flavor in the most perfect way.

The cheesecake bars are topped with homemade cinnamon whipped cream, that is lighter in texture and works well with the fall flavors in this dessert. These easy and tasty Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars are a nice change from the classic Pumpkin Pie if you are looking for something more special to try this fall season.

You can also make this recipe in a large springform pan. You can skip the vanilla layer and mix the pumpkin puree into all the cheesecake batter, for a classic pumpkin cheesecake.

What do you need to make pumpkin cheesecake bars?

For the graham crackers crust you will need:

Graham crackers crumbs

Brown sugar

Spices: Ground cinnamon, g round nutmeg, and g round cloves

Butter

9×13 inch non-stick pan

For the cheesecake layers you will need:

Cream cheese

Sugar and cornstarch

Eggs

Heavy cream and sour cream

Vanilla extract

Pumpkin puree

Spices: Ground cinnamon, g round nutmeg, and g round cloves, pumpkin spice

