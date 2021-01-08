Home Politics Calls Intensify To Remove Trump From Office Even As He Acknowledges ‘A...

Calls Intensify To Remove Trump From Office Even As He Acknowledges ‘A New Administration’ (Video)

By
WashingtonPost.com
-
FILE: Pro-Trump protesters storm into the Capitol during clashes with police. Jan. 6, 2021. Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

  President Trump promised a smooth transition in a video message posted on Twitter Thursday night, saying that his supporters had pursued post-election challenges in good faith, but “now tempers must be cooled and calm restored.”

Trump’s comments are the closest he has come to acknowledging his loss, and they follow escalating calls for his removal, coming hours after the nation’s top congressional Democrats demanded he be removed from office for his role in the deadly sacking of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on officials to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment, warning that they are prepared to begin impeachment proceedings if the Cabinet and vice president do not act.

Though that extraordinary step is unlikely to succeed, it is a sign that a growing number of Democrats and Republicans now believe Trump is too dangerous to remain president.

WashingtonPost.com, excerpt posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, Jan 8, 2021

