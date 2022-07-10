Business Benefits of Using Entitlement Management System

In today’s new normal workplace setting, most companies rely on collaboration, as employees opt to work from home full time or choose the hybrid work program. With employee collaboration, the company has to contend with information sharing, which should be secure. Proper management of access to corporate information is necessary so that data shared online or in the cloud does not fall into the wrong hands.

With the current work settings, the demands on your IT department might double. An entitlement management software can better manage access rights for executives, hybrid workers and full-time work-from-home employees without compromising data security.

Proper access management

Corporate information is a company’s most critical asset. However, with all the information hijacking and other cybercrimes, enterprises must manage their information correctly, and identify who is entitled to access and use its assets. Entitlement management is organizing and enforcing entitlements (rights, access, privilege, permission, or authorization) to company assets or denying/granting access to sensitive data, as defined by the corporation’s regulation or policy.

What is an entitlement management system?

An entitlement management software or system is a computer program that allows, resolves, implements, overturns and administers access rights to services, devices, and data. The system enables your IT department to identify the employees who can access specific corporate data. Thus, you have central storage of the access rights of all your company’s employees. In addition, the access rights become automatic once they are inputted into the system, which is a big help to employees working from home.

Why do businesses need an entitlement management system?

With an entitlement management system, your business workflow is uninterrupted. Employees who handle sensitive data know which information they are allowed to access and use. You can grant limited access rights to new employees automatically and immediately deny or revoke select employees’ access to company data.

Entitlement management offers many benefits to an enterprise, particularly if they want to leverage its critical assets to stand out against the competition.