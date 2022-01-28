Bundle Up – Very Cold Blast Coming To Florida

Friday starts with patchy fog in spots. Then the day features lots of clouds and passing showers on a gusty breeze as a strong front moves into South Florida. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches late in the day and during the evening. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the low 50s. The day will be sunny but windy. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents this weekend (but it will be too cold to enjoy the beach, anyway). Saturday’s highs will only make it into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday morning will be bitterly cold, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Expect wind chills below freezing in the morning hours. We’ll see lots of sun but not much of a warmup. Sunday’s highs will barely make it into the low 60s.

Monday morning will be cold once again, with lows in the 40s. The day will feature lots of sun. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the low to mid-50s. Then we’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds as the slow warmup continues. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.