Broward Sheriff Fights Criminal Justice Standards Commission Move To Strip Him Of License To Be A Cop For Lying

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is fighting a recommendation that he be stripped of his state license to be a police officer for multiple counts of lying under oath, according to documentation obtained by Florida Bulldog.

The case now goes to an administrative law judge in Tallahassee for a “formal hearing” where Tony will dispute the “allegations of fact” contained in a complaint filed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The case has not yet been filed at the Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH).

In June, a three-person panel of the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission found “probable cause” to believe the allegations against the sheriff were true and that Tony’s police license should be yanked.

