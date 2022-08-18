Home Consumer Broward Sheriff Fights Criminal Justice Standards Commission Move To Strip Him Of...

Broward Sheriff Fights Criminal Justice Standards Commission Move To Strip Him Of License To Be A Cop For Lying

FloridaBulldog.org
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is fighting a recommendation that he be stripped of his state license to be a police officer for multiple counts of lying under oath, according to documentation obtained by Florida Bulldog.

The case now goes to an administrative law judge in Tallahassee for a “formal hearing” where Tony will dispute the “allegations of fact” contained in a complaint filed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The case has not yet been filed at the Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH).

In June, a three-person panel of the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission found “probable cause” to believe the allegations against the sheriff were true and that Tony’s police license should be yanked.

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org, Special to SouthFloridaReporter.com, Aug. 18, 2022

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

