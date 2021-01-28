Broward Judge Orders Sheriff To Answer Questions About Criminal History

A Broward judge has ordered Sheriff Gregory Tony to declare under oath whether or not he’s ever been a defendant in a criminal case.

That’s a question Tony has resisted answering for months, either under oath or in response to a reporter’s inquiries. Now, Broward Circuit Judge Michele Towbin Singer has given him 20 days to say yes or no.

Tony’s job and even his liberty could hang on his answer.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Inspector Keith Riddick announced in court papers filed in November that the department “has an open and active investigation into the allegations that Gregory Tony may have falsified required affidavits associated with his sworn law enforcement officer status and/or falsified official law enforcement employment applications.”

Fort Lauderdale attorney Tonja Haddad Coleman first asked Tony the question under oath at a Dec. 17 deposition. Tony wouldn’t answer, so a few days later Coleman asked Judge Singer to order Tony to answer, contending it was a proper line of questioning. In turn, lawyers for the sheriff asked the court to either terminate the deposition or limit it so Tony wouldn’t have to answer.