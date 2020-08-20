Broward, Hollywood Wrangle Over 911 Radio Network ‘Mess’

Broward County blames a fight with the city of Hollywood for the county’s failure to upgrade a dangerously deficient 911 radio system for first responders.

Hollywood residents who’ve worked tirelessly to save an environmentally sensitive park where the county wanted to install a radio tower disagree. They say the buck stops with the county.

After the Parkland school massacre, Broward police and fire chiefs also blamed the county, although their reasoning was all about public safety, not preserving mangroves.

The first responders told the state’s new school safety commission that Broward’s county-run emergency radio network was so bad, the Broward Sheriff’s Office should take over.

Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry pushed back and tamped down the debate. She said the sheriff’s office doesn’t have the staff to do the job.