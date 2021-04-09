Home News Britain’s Prince Philip Has Died

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, reacts at the launch of the friends of the Award Programme during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) – Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

