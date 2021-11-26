Home Weather Bright Sun For Black Friday In Florida

Bright Sun For Black Friday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features more than just bargains — we’ve got lots of sun, a few clouds, and just the slight chance of a quick east coast shower.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be another sunny day, but look for a cool breeze near the Gulf coast as a weak front approaches.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds, but look for some showers in spots during the night.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers at times,  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here