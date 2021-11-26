Bright Sun For Black Friday In Florida

Friday features more than just bargains — we’ve got lots of sun, a few clouds, and just the slight chance of a quick east coast shower. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be another sunny day, but look for a cool breeze near the Gulf coast as a weak front approaches. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds, but look for some showers in spots during the night. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers at times, Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.