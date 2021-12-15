Breezy Showers For Florida Today

Wednesday features periods of showers on a brisk breeze, alternating with sun and clouds. The greatest shower chances will be in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and some passing showers on a gusty ocean breeze to the east coast metro area, while lots of sun and the chance of a shower will be on tap along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning and building clouds and some showers on a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sun, clouds, and showers, with the greatest shower coverage in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s.