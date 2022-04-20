Home Weather Breezy And Mostly Sunny Wednesday

Breezy And Mostly Sunny Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/2116240-strong-winds-sway-palm-trees

Wednesday features breezy conditions, plenty of sun, and a few clouds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be another breezy day.  The Gulf coast will see lots of sun as well, while it will be mostly sunny in the morning in the east coast metro area, but some showers will develop on increasing strong winds during the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be windy, with lots of sun along the Gulf coast and building clouds and some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be windy again, with good sun in the morning and increasing clouds with showers and storms in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a strong breeze, good sun, and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here