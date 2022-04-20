Breezy And Mostly Sunny Wednesday

Wednesday features breezy conditions, plenty of sun, and a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be another breezy day. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun as well, while it will be mostly sunny in the morning in the east coast metro area, but some showers will develop on increasing strong winds during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be windy, with lots of sun along the Gulf coast and building clouds and some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be windy again, with good sun in the morning and increasing clouds with showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a strong breeze, good sun, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.