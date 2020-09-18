Poker is one of the most popular games on the planet enjoyed by novices and professionals alike. While the majority of matches are played between friends for low stakes there is also a multi-million-dollar industry of high rolling tournaments. These competitions are only open to the highest-ranking professionals in the business and you can pick the tips and tricks that made them so good by visiting the Beasts Of Poker website.

It’s not only the best players that make these tournaments special. They also can boast the fanciest locations, most expensive jackpots and much more. To get an idea of what we mean, here are five of the very biggest poker tournaments in the world.

World Series of Poker

We start with the granddaddy of them all. The World Series of Poker is a string of poker tournaments held every year in Las Vegas – the gambling capital of the United States. Since the first tournament in 1970, the WSOP’s has expanded from just seven entrants to a whopping 8,500 in 2019. Played over the course of June and July, most variants of poker are represented. The gaming festival has even inspired its own video game franchise.

World Championship of Online Poker

From one kingpin to another, the World Championship of Online Poker is the undisputed market leader for internet gaming. Hosted by PokerStars every September, it houses variants of Texas Hold’em, Seven Card Stud and H.O.R.S.E to name a few. Featuring players from across the globe, the 2020 Main Event will include a whopping jackpot of $2m. There are also swathes of smaller buy-in games that have been offered every year since the tournament’s inception in 2002.

Triton Super High Roller Series

Triton Poker are the new kids on the block who are making big waves with their Super High Roller Series. It is essentially a series of tournaments held throughout the year in exotic locations. Many of them offer mouth-watering jackpots, though none more so than the Triton Million. The 2019 edition of the tournament featured the biggest buy-in poker tournament history – £1,050,000. Unsurprisingly with a buy-in so high, Triton tournaments only attract the wealthiest of business and professional players.

The Big One for One Drop

The Big One for One Drop is one of the most talked-about poker tournaments in the world. Started in 2012, it is a one-off $1,000,000 buy-in Texas Hold’em tournament which has seen players take home winnings of up to $10,000,000 in the past. The organizers also donate a significant chunk of the proceeds to charitable causes, supported through the Big Drop foundation.

World Poker Tour

Closing out the list is the World Poker Tour. Not dissimilar to Golf’s PGA Tour, the tournament features an elite pool of players competing in various different tournaments throughout the year. Matches from the Tour are frequently broadcasted on television across the world. This makes it one of the most internationally known tournaments and it also features hefty jackpots.