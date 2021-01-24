Big Brothers Big Sisters Receives $50,000 In Donations

Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee, children of legendary filmmaker and three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee and his wife, producer, and philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee, were named as the 2021 Golden Globe® Ambassadors.

The siblings will work with two different charities throughout their ambassadorship. Jackson chose Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Their appointment marks the first time in Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) history that two siblings of color have held the position, with Jackson being the first Black male Ambassador.

Satchel selected Callen Lorde, which provides quality healthcare and related services to the LGBTQIA+ communities in New York. Both organizations will receive a $25,000 grant from the HFPA, totaling $50,000 made on the Lees’ behalf.

“Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives,” said Jackson Lee.

“As a mentor who has seen firsthand the life-changing work of Big Brothers Big Sisters, I’m so encouraged to see a prominent family like the Lees champion the great impact of this organization,” said Chad Van Horn, Esq., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward Board Chair.

“I’m grateful for the Golden Globe® recognition and its financial contribution,” added Malena Mendez-Dorn, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. “I’m also so appreciative to our Big Brother and Big Sister mentors, people like Chad, who recognize the value of giving time to the generation of the future.”

