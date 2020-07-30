Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward Names Leadership Board

The board of directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County recently elected a new executive committee led by new board chairman Chad Van Horn, Esq., Founding Partner Attorney at Van Horn Law Group, P.A.

Van Horn, a Fort Lauderdale resident, is a long-term, committed supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward, having served on the board since 2012, including five years as pro bono legal counsel, two years as board vice-chair and as a consistent sponsor of events and programs. He also is a Big Brother mentor to Desmond, now 20, for the past eight years. Because of his commitment to mentoring and to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Van Horn was unanimously selected by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Florida as the 2017 State of Florida Big of the Year out of 15,000 volunteers statewide.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for Chad’s dedication to Big Brothers Big Sisters and the young people we serve,” said Ana Cedeno, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “He has a deep, personal understanding of how mentoring empowers youth to reach their maximum potential. We appreciate Chad and all the talented leaders who volunteer to serve on our board.”

Dawn Stagliano, Director of Government Affairs and Community Investment at Comcast, was elected to serve as board vice-chair. Stagliano, a Boynton Beach resident, is a long-time supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward, having served on the board for more than five years. Comcast, with a focus on education, digital literacy and connectivity, is one of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ largest supporters.

The other leaders chosen to serve alongside Van Horn and Stagliano on the executive committee include:

Secretary – Keith Williams, Attorney at Keith L. Williams Law, PLCC

Treasurer – Frank Byrne, Chief Operating Officer at Westminster Academy

Immediate Past Chair – John Corrado, former HR executive at Xerox International (retired)

Board members who will continue their terms are: Andy Eccher, JM Family Enterprises/Southeast Toyota; Carol Eskew, Juda, Eskew & Associates, P.A.; David Greenberger, SCG & Associates; Doug Jones, Sixth Star Entertainment & Marketing; Coleen Sterns Leith, Marketing Matters; Hector Medina, The Loomis Company; Trish Miracola, Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach; Michael Panster, ServPro; Renee Quinn, Damn Good Hospitality Group; Jeff Rabinowitz, Fanatics Authentic; Susan Renneisen, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino; Ines Ross, Wells Fargo Bank; William Saunderson, Well Fargo Advisors; Buddy Tuchman, Printing Corporation of the Americas; Kara Wallace, Royal Caribbean; Marlene Williams, Xerox Corporation (retired); and Dan Young, B2B CFO.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.bbbsbroward.org or call (954) 584-9990.