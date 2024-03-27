Best Places to Stay in the Florida Keys for Couples

The are hundreds of hotels in the Florida Keys. From mom-and-pop places along the highway to fancy hidden resorts on little islands, you can only get to by boat.

Most have advertisements, banners, roadside signs and websites claiming to be all things to all people. Many are great places, but not necessarily great places to stay in the Florida Keys for couples.

Over the last 35 or 40 years of traveling Florida as a resident, we have stayed in dozens of Florida resorts and hotels in the Keys. Many great hotels cater to families and specialize in children’s activities. These may not be the optimal places for couples.

What Options Do Couples Want for a Place to Stay in the Florida Keys

When couples search for a hotel or resort, they typically look for one or more key factors to ensure an enjoyable stay. Some of those factors include: Romantic Atmosphere: Couples often seek hotels that offer a romantic ambiance, with features such as cozy decor, soft lighting, and intimate settings. Rooms with features like fireplaces, jacuzzis, or balconies with scenic views. Privacy and Seclusion: Privacy is essential for couples seeking a romantic getaway. They often look for hotels that offer secluded accommodations, such as private villas, cottages, or suites, where they can enjoy each other’s company without interruption. Luxurious Amenities: Couples appreciate hotels that provide luxurious amenities to enhance their stay, such as plush bedding, upscale toiletries, robes and slippers, and in-room dining options. Access to amenities like spa services, gourmet restaurants, and champagne upon arrival can further elevate the romantic experience. Activities and Experiences: Couples look for hotels that offer a variety of activities and experiences to enjoy together, both on-site and in the surrounding area. This may include couples’ massages at the spa, wine tastings, cooking classes, outdoor adventures like hiking or horseback riding, or simply relaxing by the pool or on the beach. Location and Setting: The location and setting of the hotel play a significant role in couples’ decision-making process. Many prefer hotels situated in scenic or romantic destinations, such as beachfront resorts, island retreats, or charming inns, where they can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and connect with nature. Personalized Service: Exceptional service and attention to detail are crucial for couples seeking a memorable and romantic experience. They appreciate hotels that go above and beyond to anticipate their needs and provide personalized touches, such as arranging special surprises or helping plan romantic outings or celebrations. Couples seek hotels that offer a perfect blend of romance, luxury, privacy, and personalized service, creating an unforgettable experience that allows them to reconnect and create lasting memories together. We note that many couples may be traveling on a budget and perhaps all of these factors may not be affordable, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t places to stay in the Florida Keys for couples that can meet their expectations.

List of Places to Stay in the Florida Keys for Couples

Florida Travel Blog will identify the places to stay in the Florida Keys that we believe meet most, if not all, the key factors important to couples.

We will list the location, amenities and experiences we may have had at each location. They are in order of the destinations by mile marker from east to west – or from Key Largo to Key West.