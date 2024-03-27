Best Places to Stay in the Florida Keys for Couples

The are hundreds of hotels in the Florida Keys. From mom-and-pop places along the highway to fancy hidden resorts on little islands, you can only get to by boat.
Most have advertisements, banners, roadside signs and websites claiming to be all things to all people. Many are great places, but not necessarily great places to stay in the Florida Keys for couples.
Over the last 35 or 40 years of traveling Florida as a resident, we have stayed in dozens of Florida resorts and hotels in the Keys. Many great hotels cater to families and specialize in children’s activities. These may not be the optimal places for couples.
What Options Do Couples Want for a Place to Stay in the Florida Keys
- Romantic Atmosphere: Couples often seek hotels that offer a romantic ambiance, with features such as cozy decor, soft lighting, and intimate settings. Rooms with features like fireplaces, jacuzzis, or balconies with scenic views.
- Privacy and Seclusion: Privacy is essential for couples seeking a romantic getaway. They often look for hotels that offer secluded accommodations, such as private villas, cottages, or suites, where they can enjoy each other’s company without interruption.
- Luxurious Amenities: Couples appreciate hotels that provide luxurious amenities to enhance their stay, such as plush bedding, upscale toiletries, robes and slippers, and in-room dining options. Access to amenities like spa services, gourmet restaurants, and champagne upon arrival can further elevate the romantic experience.
- Activities and Experiences: Couples look for hotels that offer a variety of activities and experiences to enjoy together, both on-site and in the surrounding area. This may include couples’ massages at the spa, wine tastings, cooking classes, outdoor adventures like hiking or horseback riding, or simply relaxing by the pool or on the beach.
- Location and Setting: The location and setting of the hotel play a significant role in couples’ decision-making process. Many prefer hotels situated in scenic or romantic destinations, such as beachfront resorts, island retreats, or charming inns, where they can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and connect with nature.
- Personalized Service: Exceptional service and attention to detail are crucial for couples seeking a memorable and romantic experience. They appreciate hotels that go above and beyond to anticipate their needs and provide personalized touches, such as arranging special surprises or helping plan romantic outings or celebrations.
List of Places to Stay in the Florida Keys for Couples
Florida Travel Blog will identify the places to stay in the Florida Keys that we believe meet most, if not all, the key factors important to couples.
We will list the location, amenities and experiences we may have had at each location. They are in order of the destinations by mile marker from east to west – or from Key Largo to Key West.
Opal Reefhouse – Key Largo – MM103.8
We start off with a comparatively budget-friendly Key Largo Hotel/Resort.
The Opal Reefhouse in Key Largo stands as a luxurious oasis amidst the tropical beauty of the Florida Keys. Along the shores of Key Largo, this opulent resort offers an unparalleled blend of sophistication, comfort, and natural splendor.
Boasting stunning oceanfront views and lush tropical gardens, the Opal Reefhouse provides a serene and romantic retreat for couples seeking an unforgettable escape.
Guests of the Opal Reefhouse are welcomed with impeccable service and world-class amenities, including elegantly appointed suites and villas designed for relaxation and indulgence.
Each accommodation is meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of tranquility and luxury, with spacious living areas, private balconies or terraces, and lavish furnishings. Whether lounging by the infinity pool overlooking the turquoise waters of the Florida Bay, savoring gourmet cuisine at the resort’s waterfront restaurant, or indulging in rejuvenating spa treatments, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the ultimate Key Largo experience at the Opal Reefhouse.
We would note that the hotel is easy to travel to in the top of the Keys. Check prices and availability here.
Playa Largo Resort & Spa – Key Largo – MM 97.5
Playa Largo Resort & Spa, situated on the bay shores of Key Largo, embodies the epitome of luxury and relaxation in the Florida Keys.
This upscale resort offers guests a tranquil escape surrounded by the beauty of the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico. From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted with warm hospitality and a serene ambiance that sets the stage for an unforgettable stay.
The resort features elegant accommodations, including spacious guest rooms, suites, and waterfront bungalows, all meticulously designed to provide the utmost comfort and sophistication.
Guests can unwind in style at the expansive beachfront infinity pool, indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments at the full-service spa, or savor gourmet cuisine at the resort’s waterfront restaurants.
With its stunning natural surroundings, world-class amenities, and attentive service, Playa Largo Resort & Spa offers a luxurious retreat where guests can create lasting memories in the heart of Key Largo.
This resort is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection. Great resort with several options for accommodations. Check rates and more pictures here.
Baker’s Cay Resort – Key Largo – MM 96.5
Baker’s Cay Resort in Key Largo epitomizes luxury and relaxation in the heart of the Florida Keys. Amidst 13 acres of lush tropical foliage along the pristine coastline, this exquisite resort offers guests a secluded and tranquil retreat.
With its stunning waterfront location and sweeping views of the Gulf of Mexico, Baker’s Cay Resort provides an idyllic setting for couples seeking to unwind and reconnect with nature.
The resort boasts a range of upscale accommodations, including spacious guest rooms, suites, and private cottages, all thoughtfully designed to blend modern comfort with island-inspired decor.
Guests can indulge in a variety of resort amenities, from lounging by the infinity-edge pool and soaking up the sun on the private sandy beach to kayaking through mangrove-lined waterways and exploring the nearby coral reefs.
We consider Baker’s Cay one of the best places to stay in the Florida Keys near Key Largo. As the largest Key, Key Largo has many attractions and things to do.
With its attentive service, luxurious accommodations, and breathtaking natural surroundings, Baker’s Cay Resort offers a quintessential Key Largo experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Check prices accommodations and availability here.
