Best Places To Live For Retirement

Retirement is something you dream about. It is the time of your life to do whatever you want. People retire so they can relax and enjoy themselves. Many people move to pleasant weather, easy access to medical care, entertainment and a stable economy.

So choosing the right place to retire can be a difficult task. You never know what the future holds, and there are so many factors you need to think about before making your final decision:

How much do I want to spend on living expenses?

What kind of climate will I enjoy most?

How can I ensure that my money lasts through my retirement years?

What type of activities could there be for me to keep busy during my time off?

Of course, not everyone has the luxury of moving to places where living expenses are cheap and where the climate is just perfect. If you can find such a place, consider yourself extremely lucky because it is indeed a dream come true. However, if you have your heart set on retiring with a minimal budget in hand, then you’re going to have to think outside the box.

Here are a few places in the USA where you can retire just on your Social Security benefits without having to spend a lot of money.

Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is one of the most visited places in America and is also very popular as a retirement destination. It receives moderate rainfall throughout the year and has mild summers with temperatures ranging from 69-90 degrees Fahrenheit and cool winters that can go as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, the average cost of living here is just $1,500 per month, making it an affordable place to retire. So shop for a new home in Myrtle Beach while you can.

Fairbanks, Alaska

If you want to retire in a place where you can see the Northern Lights, Fairbanks is one of the best places for that. Alaska enjoys mild summers and cold winters, with temperatures varying from below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in winter months to highs as high as 60 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer. In addition, the cost of living is meager compared to most parts of America. So if you enjoy four seasons and want to save money even on your daily expenses, consider retirement in Fairbanks.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cedar Rapids is the second-largest city in the state after Des Moines and has a humid continental climate with hot summers and cold winters, which can be extremely harsh. The average highs during summer months range from 88-92 degrees Fahrenheit, while lows can go as low as 18-25 degrees Fahrenheit, sometimes even dipping below zero. In winter months, it’s freezing here, with the average highs being just above 20 degrees Fahrenheit while lows can go as low as 18 degrees below zero. So despite its harsh winters, this is a great place to retire.

Reno, Nevada

If you enjoy gambling, there’s no better place than Reno, which also has warm summers and cold winters with occasional snowfall during the winter months. The highest temperature recorded in Reno was 119 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lowest went down to 9 degrees below zero, both of which are extremes but not very frequent. Yet another reason why retirees should consider moving here is its low cost of living, where your monthly expenses will be just around $1,500.

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Lake Havasu has hot summers and mild winters with occasional snowfall that can go as high as almost 10 inches during the winter months. The average highs in summers are around 100 degrees Fahrenheit while the lows in winters are about 50 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a great place to retire.

Sarasota, Florida

Last but not least on our list of the cheapest places to retire in America is Sarasota, which boasts a tropical climate with hot and humid summers that can go as high as 100 degrees Fahrenheit from June to September. The winters here are warm averaging between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit, while the temperature can dip as low as 37 degrees Fahrenheit once in a while. The cost of living here is just $1,200, making it one of the most affordable places to retire in America.