Benefits of Beekeeping and Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid

Beekeeping is full of gratitude and learning. By indulging in it, we are contributing to the wellbeing of Mother Nature. Along with enjoying the wonderful delicacies of honey and other cherished products, you are also providing a home to the bees and helping in their preservation.

Discover some amazing benefits of beekeeping and learn what to avoid doing when it comes to beekeeping.

Why is Beekeeping Important?

Honeybees are a fundamental part of nature. Native bees along with honeybees are responsible for the fruitful pollination system, seeding almost every flowering plant and some of the edible plants.

As bees fodder, they get sucked with pollen which they then transform into specialized structures called pollen baskets. These are allocated to their legs and carry it with them to the beehive. If any pollen gets stuck on the hair or back of the bee, it can then safely be transferred to flowers and fruit plants.

Even though bees have a particularly treacherous reputation, we need them and they need us.

Benefits of beekeeping

If you love eating berries and almonds then you need to consider being a beekeeper. If you already are one, you need to make sure you know how to keep you safe.

Bees exist in very small populations and though we would shrug at the sight of bees, knowing their many benefits will actually make you fall in love with them.

It’s Not Costly and You Can Earn Money

Honeybees are astoundingly low-maintenance. Apart from the starting costs like your initial gear and kits, you l did not have to spend extra money on sustaining the bees. If you have a bubbling desire for beekeeping you can even turn it into a source of income and earn some money out of it.

Fresh Local Honey and Its Benefits

There are many facts about honeybees that you didn’t know. The one thing that you probably already know is that they produce honey. Fresh local honey has many health benefits.

It soothes cough, allergies and it strengthens the immune system. It also tastes delightful (natural sweetener). Not only does it produce honey, but you can also get other products like wax which can be used in candles and various other products.

A Substance Called Royal Jelly

This substance is produced by honeybees and is used to feed larvae which end up being the queen bee as it elicits the morphology. Not only that, but it also contains substantial nutritional value inducing some great health benefits. All this makes it a very extraordinary product.

Rich growth of your garden

Pollination is a crucial step in the growth of plants, and bees play a vital part in it. Bees will carry pollen and help your garden grow its flowers and fruits. What’s more valuable than enjoying the benefits of honey and the various fruits in your garden. Not to forget the wonderful view of flowers. It will give you an aesthetic satisfaction like nothing else and you can share the outcome with your whole family and friends.

Experience Is Worthwhile

You will be able to educate yourself about the various types of bees and learn some important skills regarding the handling of bees. Along with this, you will be able to acquire knowledge on how to produce honey and bee’s wax.

It’s a Great Form of Entertainment

If you enjoy watching discovery channels, why not view live. It may be difficult to believe since the first instinct of humans is to run away when they see a bee. There is something very fascinating about watching bees dance around their hive and bring color to your garden.

It is a delightful hobby to have, especially during this pandemic where you are stuck in-home quarantine and are looking for creative things to do.

Saving the Bees

Millions of bee colonies are disappearing from the wild due to urbanization, spraying of pesticides, etc. Being a beekeeper will help you conserve the bees and hence the population of plants on this earth. Therefore backyard beekeeping has turned out to be vital.

The Don’ts of Beekeeping

Beekeeping is a passion. If you indulge in it, you are prone to make some rookie mistakes. Be aware of these mistakes. While watching bees grow can be very satiating, sustaining a hive can get very tedious.

Location of Your Bee Hive

Do not allocate your hive next to the roadside as it pollutes the honey and can create annoyance in bees. It’s better to keep it in a backyard and away from your neighbor’s house. Disturbing the bees will affect the production of honey and can kill the bees.

Feeding Your Bees

Try using eco-friendly containers such as clay cups, leaf cups, or coconut shells instead of plastic containers. Do not feed your bees recurrently with water and sugar. If you lose a bee colony, do not give up.

Maintenance of the Bee- Hive

You need to maintain the beehive/boxes catering to the different seasons. During summer, use shade on top of the hive to avoid excess heat; in monsoon season use plastic sheets to protect from the rain, and in winter use gunny bags. Use a stand to support the beehive.

Transformation of Honey

Make sure honey does not drip next to the comb as this can entice robbers and predators. Avoid transferring combs or colonies full of honey as they can get damaged. Do not throw combs next to the hive.

Bee Stings Can Be Hazardous

It may come as a shock to know that bees are not naturally aggressive. However, if you are allergic to bees, it can be a massive health risk.

Recently it has been discovered that those who have been stung quite a few times have automatically developed some immunity against it.