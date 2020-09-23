Average American Worries About Their Health At Least This Many Times A Day (Video)

Average American Worries About Their Health At Least This Many Times A...

The average American has experienced 560 moments of worry about their immune health since the start of COVID-19, according to new research.

The study of 2,000 Americans asked about their mindsets and anxiety have changed since the start of COVID-19.

Results found the average person was struck with worry four times a day ‒ that’s 112 times in a month.

In fact, two-thirds of respondents admitted their immune health has been a “constant” source of concern since the rise of COVID-19.

Four in five of the adults polled revealed that the onset of COVID-19 has caused them to rethink their health priorities completely.

Sixty-three percent are aiming to better incorporate fruits and vegetables into their diets while 57% want to exercise more.

This was a significant shift, given that three in ten could not correctly identify the function of the immune system, a key factor in one’s overall health, before the pandemic. The immune system protects the body from germs and cell changes that could result in illness.

The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of MitoQ found many respondents have deep concerns about their health as they step out publicly.

Fifty-seven percent said food and merchandise prepared by someone whose hygiene habits (like hand-washing) they couldn’t monitor was a worry for them.

Over half said being near others who aren’t wearing masks was a top concern, while 51% wouldn’t feel comfortable with those who do not respect the six feet social distancing rule.

Three in ten plan on wearing masks in public until there is a COVID-19 vaccine available while 31% will continue to wear one as long as it’s required.

A quarter said they will wear a mask as long as it’s recommended to wear one in public.

With or without masks, 64% would feel more comfortable resuming public life and sooner if they felt more confident in their immune health.

Four in five (85%) are committed to making these healthy lifestyle changes permanent in order to be healthier and more resilient in the event of another global health crisis.

COVID-19 has kickstarted many new habits including nearly seven in ten (69%) are improving their diets and four in five want to incorporate immunity strengthening foods and supplements into their routines.

A spokesperson for MitoQ said, “in times of tremendous uncertainty – particularly as it relates to public health – it is not surprising that the majority of Americans are looking to establish or improve healthy habits and routines. We know that there are many things that can impact a person’s immunity and that prioritizing health and wellness are paramount. While lifestyle factors alone cannot prevent someone from contracting a virus or a bug, focusing on a healthy diet, high-quality supplementation and adequate sleep and exercise can all play a role in supporting the body from the inside out.”

Despite best intentions, respondents did confess to a few hiccups they’ve encountered when it comes to staying on the straight and narrow path.

Over half revealed they struggle to maintain their exercise routine while one in two also have strayed from their healthy eating regime.

Thirty-eight percent have found it difficult to stay consistent in their choices while nearly one in five admitted to giving in to temptation and peer pressure when it comes to diverging from their goals.

The spokesperson for MitoQ explained, “This data demonstrates that an increasing number of Americans are interested in leading healthier lives. This trend – even while ignited by a pandemic – is a positive and encouraging shift. There are many things that Americans can do to improve their health, and some of them start at the cellular level. Certain supplements, like MitoQ, can help to support the immune system from deep within cells. This, combined with other healthy habits, can help the body to fight anything that comes it’s way.”

TOP PANDEMIC WORRIES WHILE IN PUBLIC

Food/merchandise prepped by someone whose hygiene habits I can’t monitor 57% Being near others who are not wearing masks 53% Near others not respecting the 6 feet distancing rule 51% Touching surfaces others have touched 50% Potentially exposing others to the disease 35%

BENEFITS RESPONDENTS WANT TO ENJOY FROM A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

Feel better overall 59% Live longer 55% Strengthen my immune system 50% Look better 43% Be stronger 39% Be better able to fight COVID-19 if I get it 39% Be more present for my family and friends 28%

