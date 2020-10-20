Auto Transport Companies Report They’ve Been Incredibly Busy

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way a lot of operations are run within the auto transport industry. As an essential business, many of these companies have been forced to change their daily operations. In the pandemic’s highest peaks, many of these companies saw a slight decrease in the number of cars being transported, both domestically and foreign.

With the slow re-opening taking place across the country, a1autotransport.com reports that they have seen an increase and are becoming incredibly busy.

Other auto transport companies are experiencing the same type of business increase. Cabin fever has made people want to travel and even move just for a change in their scenery.

Why People Ship Vehicles

When auto transport customers go on extended vacations or move to different states, they often hire auto transport companies to take their vehicle to their destination for them. These transport companies help car owners save their mileage when a long-distance must be traveled. Traveling looks different nowadays, but with some changes to how we travel and prepare ourselves, it can make it enjoyable despite the rules and regulations.

It is a lot easier to call upon an auto transport company to get a vehicle safely where it needs to go. Trained professionals provide safe passage and guidance on how to get your car to its destination safely.

Preparing Your Vehicle For Transport

Auto transport companies require customers to prepare their vehicles for transport based on a set of requirements. These requirements are put into place for quality, safety, and to benefit the customer. When your car is picked up, the driver will walk around the vehicle, noting minor damages. The customer will then have to sign off on it. The same occurs when it is dropped off at its location to ensure no damage has been done.

Transport companies also ask that customers reduce the gas tank down to under a quarter of a gas tank to help reduce the weight. Shipping is determined by mileage and weight, among other factors—the lighter the vehicle, the lower the shipping cost for the customer.

Auto Transport in the Time of COVID-19

Since things have changed so much regarding rules and regulations because of COVID-19, the changes made by auto transport companies is essential. Customers are noticing this and using these companies more often for automotive transport services.

Always make sure that your auto transport choice is up to date with the Coronavirus regulations set by the CDC. Since these rules and regulations are essential, the compliance has helped increase the popularity of shipping cars using these compliant measures. If you need to ship a vehicle, make sure you are working with a CDC and Coronavirus compliant company to help keep you and your family safe.

CDC Guidance For Truck Drivers

The CDC has issued guidance for businesses across multiple industries on how to continue conducting business despite the Coronavirus threat. The direction they have provided is to help workers and their customers remain safe and reduce the danger of contracting the virus.

The CDC recommendations: