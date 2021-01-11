Schwarzenegger’s Message To His “Fellow Americans” About The Attack On The Capitol (Video)

Schwarzenegger’s Message To His “Fellow Americans” About The Attack On The Capitol...

Former California governor and film/TV star Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke out about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capital, and posted to his social media accounts, a video decrying the takeover and the actions of President Trump.

The video has been viewed by millions of people. Rather than give anything away, please watch the powerful and brutally honest, 7:38 minute video.

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week’s attack on the Capitol……