Are You In A Snack Rut?

By midmorning, are you looking for a doughnut to go with another cup of coffee? By 3 p.m., are you grabbing chips or a candy bar to tide you over until supper? You may be in a snack rut. And these may not be your healthiest choices.

Eating between meals doesn’t have to be a guilty pleasure, though, even if you’re trying to lose weight. In fact, well-planned, healthy snacks can help you manage hunger and reduce bingeing at mealtime.

You can set yourself up for success by keeping foods like fresh fruit, trail mix and vegetable sticks with hummus on hand for a quick snack.

Snacking is not a bad thing as long as you are making nutritious choices and taking your daily caloric needs into consideration. Here are some tips to make healthy snacks enjoyable.

HALT before you snack

Before reaching for a snack, HALT and ask yourself: Am I Hungry? Angry? Lonely? Tired? Are you eating because of emotions? Are you eating out of habit? If you’re snacking for a reason other than hunger, try a different activity first. Consider a short walk, deep breathing for three minutes or a brief social visit with a work colleague.

If you really are hungry, keep your snacks simple by using this list:

Fresh or dried fruit

Nuts or nut butter

Whole-grain crackers or cereal

Vegetable sticks

Hummus or cheese

Plain Greek yogurt

Change up your snack staples with these ideas:

Sliced apple with cashew butter and raisins

Whole-grain crackers with peanut butter and sliced banana

Fruit or veggie toothpick kebabs — such as cherry tomatoes with feta cheese, strawberries and grapes, or a mix of your favorite melons

Trail mix — nuts, dried fruit and whole-grain cereal

Remember, in a typical meal plan snacks usually account for 100 to 300 calories for the day (depending on your specific caloric needs). Be sure to keep portion sizes appropriate and not overindulge with mindless munching.

Set yourself up for success by stocking up on the healthy items you enjoy. Then prep them for the week — cut celery or carrots into sticks, take the tops off strawberries, slice up fresh pineapple, pre-portion nuts into small containers. If everything is cleaned, prepped and portioned out, it can be grabbed quickly and eaten before you’re even tempted by unhealthy fare. Consider dedicating one shelf in your fridge to these grab-and-go snacks.