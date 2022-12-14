Apple launches a big update that makes your iPhone backups more secure. Here’s how to turn it on

By Sofia Pitt

Apple just released software updates for iPhone, iPad and Macs that will help keep your information stored on the company’s servers even more private.

For the first time ever, you can encrypt Apple Photos, Notes and iCloud backups — including iMessage conversations — that are kept in the cloud. That’s thanks to an optional end-to-end encryption setting called Advanced Data Protection.

Apple’s encryption scrambles your data into code that you need a key to decipher, and now the key for backups only exists on your device — not in Apple’s data centers.

If you opt-in, most of what you upload to iCloud will only be accessible to you. And in the event of a hack of Apple’s iCloud, most of your data would be protected, according to a statement Apple released on Dec. 7.

Apple can’t even access the data when it’s stored on the company’s servers. And law enforcement with a warrant wouldn’t be able to access it either, which has caused friction between Apple and the FBI.

Since Apple will no longer have the keys to recover your data, you’ll need to set up an alternative recovery method like a Recovery Contact or a Recovery Key in case you lose access to your account. In other words, once you set up Advanced Data Protection, you will be responsible for recovering your data in the event you lose your device. No more going to the Genius Bar to restore a backup in the event of a cloud emergency.

Here’s how to set up end-to-end encryption for your iPhone’s iCloud backups.