Sun And Storms Around Florida Today; Tropics Are Busy

Tuesday features good sun and some clouds to start the day, but showers and storms will be back in the mid to late afternoon. Localized flooding from any additional rain is possible along the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will bring sun and clouds in the morning. Look for afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see passing showers in the morning and periods of showers and storms during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun and periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and a few storms — throughout the day in the east coast metro area and mainly in the afternoon along the Gulf coast. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

It’s busy in the tropics, especially for late June. First, the wave in the central Atlantic is expected to become a depression and is now called Potential Tropical Cyclone # 2. At 5 am, Potential TC # 2 was about 420 miles east of Trinidad, and tropical storm warnings are up for Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada. While Potential TC # 2 doesn’t have a closed circulation yet, maximum sustained winds are 40 miles per hour. (The next name on the list is Bonnie.) This system is expected to affect coastal Venezuela and Colombia before making landfall — probably as a hurricane — on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the area of showers and storms in the northern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of developing, but it will bring heavy rain to portions of Texas as it slowly moves westward. Finally, the wave in the eastern Caribbean has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days as it moves to the west-northwest. It’s likely to affect the Leeward Islands, so we’ll keep an eye on it.