An Early Taste of Winter – Florida Style

Tuesday features the passage of a cold front, so look for lots of sun and a cool and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate but increasing rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade and along the Gulf coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will start with morning lows ranging from the mid-50s well inland to the low 60s near the Atlantic coast. Then we’ll see lots of sun, a few clouds, and a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thanksgiving will feature mostly sunny skies, a few clouds, and lots of good food. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will start with a pleasantly cool morning. Then look for lots of sun as bargain-hunters hit the stores. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.