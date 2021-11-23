Home Weather An Early Taste of Winter – Florida Style

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features the passage of a cold front, so look for lots of sun and a cool and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate but increasing rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade and along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will start with morning lows ranging from the mid-50s well inland to the low 60s near the Atlantic coast.  Then we’ll see lots of sun, a few clouds, and a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thanksgiving will feature mostly sunny skies, a few clouds, and lots of good food.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will start with a pleasantly cool morning.  Then look for lots of sun as bargain-hunters hit the stores.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

