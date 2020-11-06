Americans Have Spent This Much Time On Their Sofa Since March 2020

Americans admit to spending more time on their sofas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Article aimed to uncover how and where people are spending their time inside.

A poll of 2,000 Americans found that of those working from home, 61% use their sofa as a workstation — their primary place to conduct work emails daily.

Seven in 10 say their perfect night involves spending time in the living room and on the sofa. When asked how they were spending their time, 35% said they’re enjoying nights indoors binge-watching a Netflix series and nearly a third (32%) are spending their evenings catching up with a good book.

Additionally, 42% spend their nights inside ordering takeout while a further 35% are spending their nights in playing board games.

Four in 10 (39%) are stretching their culinary skills by preparing home-cooked meals.

Nearly a third (32%) are baking and indulging in the evenings while a further 28% are planning socially distant get-togethers with friends, with 32% opting for virtual hangouts.

Since March, the average American has spent an additional two hours a day sitting on their sofa — totaling 448 hours in the past 32 weeks.

With people spending more time on their sofas than ever before, it’s no surprise that they have become quite attached to their furniture during this difficult period. Seven in ten polled say their sofa has become their best friend.

Our furniture is with us through our best and worst times, so moving on from them can be emotionally stressful. Fifty-seven percent of those polled say their sofa has been around for all their significant memories.

Two in five say they’d be sad to part with their bed, while 36% say it’d pain them to throw their sofa to the curb. Another 26% would be heartbroken to part with their favorite lounge chair.

With the average sofa being seven years old, it’s no wonder people are so attached to their living room staple.

“Since we spend so much of our time on our sofas, it’s important to invest in one that is not only comfortable and stylish, but is constructed with high-quality materials and designed to last,” said Nicole Hunt, Product Development Manager at Article.

Sadly, over half (51%) feel prisoner to their sofa because it’s so expensive to buy a new one.

“With more time being spent indoors and at home in the last few months, we’ve seen a surge of people wanting to create beautiful modern spaces,” said Hunt. “The survey revealed people are spending hundreds of additional hours on their couch, and our goal is to make it easy for people to find a comfortable, affordable sofa — all from the comfort of their living room.”

TOP PIECES OF FURNITURE THAT WOULD PAIN PEOPLE TO PART WAYS WITH