Amazon Licenses Melania Trump Documentary, As Jeff Bezos Cozies Up To President-Elect

Amazon Prime Video announced Sunday that it is licensing a documentary film about once-and-future first lady Melania Trump. The movie, first reported by Fox News.com, came to light weeks after a Wall Street Journal report that Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon , planned to donate $1 million to the inaugural fund of President-elect Donald Trump. Bezos, who has previously been criticized by Trump, also met with the president-elect at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after his election win over Vice President Kamala Harris “Amazon Prime Video has exclusively licensed an upcoming documentary film for both theatrical and streaming release that will give viewers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump,” an Amazon spokesperson said Sunday. “Filming began in December 2024, with an anticipated release in the second half of 2025. Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” the spokesperson said.

The Melania Trump movie is being executive produced by Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media and is being directed by Brett Ratner , who in 2017 was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Ratner, who denied the allegations, had not made a movie since then. CNBC has reached out for comment from Bezos, whose estimated $238 billion fortune puts him at No. 2 on Forbes' list of wealthiest people in the world. Microsoft In a 2019 lawsuit, Amazon alleged it lost a $10 billion cloud computing contract with the Pentagon tobecause Trump used "improper pressure … to harm his perceived political enemy," Bezos.

The Melania Trump movie deal came to light two days after Ann Telnaes, a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist at The Washington Post — which is owned by Bezos — said she had resigned from the newspaper because her bosses blocked the publication of a satirical cartoon depicting Bezos and other billionaires kneeling before Trump. The cartoon features satirical drawings of Bezos, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg holding up bags with dollar signs to Trump, who is on a pedestal. Another man seen kneeling before Trump, holding up a lipstick tube, represents Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire publisher and owner of the Los Angeles Times newspaper. Soon-Shiong in October blocked the LA Times’ planned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election against Trump.

Satirical drawing by Washington Post cartoonist Ann Telnaes, who resigned after it was rejected. Courtesy of Ann Telnaes (via CNBC)