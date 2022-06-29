Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida Wednesday; Watching The Tropics

Wednesday starts with sun, clouds, and the chance of a storm. Then afternoon showers will move in, along with a few storms in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with an increasing chance of storms as the day progresses. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature sun and clouds with storms at times, especially in the afternoon. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. The risk of dangerous rip currents will increase at the Atlantic beaches and will continue into the holiday weekend. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be breezy again in the east coast metro area. All of South Florida will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and afternoon showers and storms. Breezy conditions will continue near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone # 2 was approaching Trinidad on Tuesday. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Trindad and Tobago and for Grenada. Potential TC # 2 (likely to become Tropical Storm Bonnie) is forecast to affect the coasts of Venezuela and Colombia before reaching the Central American coast on Saturday — possibly as a hurricane.

Elsewhere, the area of showers and storms in the northern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of developing before it reaches the Texas coast in a couple of days. And the wave in the central Caribbean has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days as it moves to the west-northwestward, in the direction of the Leeward Islands.