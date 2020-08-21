About 65 Percent Of All “Baby Boomers” Say They Plan To Work...

On August 21st, National Senior Citizens Day recognizes the achievements of the more mature representatives of our nation. The day provides an opportunity to show our appreciation for their dedication, accomplishments, and services they give throughout their lives.

According to the 2017 census, 47 million seniors live in the United States. By 2060, that number will nearly double.

By the time you’re eighty years old, you’ve learned everything. You only have to remember it. ~ George Burns

More than 10,000 “baby boomers” turn 65-years-old every day.

Senior citizens are the fastest growing demographic group on Facebook. Recent studies show that more than half of all U.S. seniors are active online, and more than one-third are on Facebook and other social media websites.

Older adults aged 85 and up are the fastest growing age group in the country.

There are more than 55,000 seniors over age 100, and by 2050 the number of “centenarians” is expected to top 600,000. This is roughly the population of Vermont.

Seniors account for 40 percent of all drug prescriptions.

There are more than 11,400 senior centers across the country that together serve more than 1 million older adults every day. The average age of a senior center participant is 75.

About 65 percent of all “baby boomers” say they plan to work past age 65.

Studies show that physical activity can slow the elder aging process.

A recent survey found that at least 70 percent of all seniors are still sexually active and that they reported being just as satisfied, sometimes more satisfied, than when they were younger.

The elderly are also just as likely to engage in experimental sexual practices as any other age group.

61 percent of citizens age 65 and older voted in the November 2010 election

54 percent) of those ages 55 to 64 also cast a ballot.

About 80% of seniors own a car and drive frequently.

Only 3.6% of people over 65 years old are in nursing homes. Elderly men are likely to live with a spouse while elderly women are more likely to live alone.

4 in 5 older adults will battle at least one chronic condition or illness such as heart disorders, arthritis, or osteoporosis. 50% will battle at least two.

