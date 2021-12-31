Home Weather A Very Warm End To 2021 For South Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday starts with early fog, followed by plenty of warm sun and a few clouds as we count down to the end of 2021.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  New Year’s Eve will be warm and dry.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

New Year’s Day will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents, especially at the Atlantic beaches, as a front approaches..  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see good sun, a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze.  Look for some afternoon showers near the Gulf coast as the front moves in.  Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s to low 60s during the night and into early Monday morning.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a brisk, cool, and sometimes gusty breeze..  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s, followed by a mostly sunny and dry day.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

