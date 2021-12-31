A Very Warm End To 2021 For South Florida

Friday starts with early fog, followed by plenty of warm sun and a few clouds as we count down to the end of 2021. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. New Year’s Eve will be warm and dry. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

New Year’s Day will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents, especially at the Atlantic beaches, as a front approaches.. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see good sun, a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze. Look for some afternoon showers near the Gulf coast as the front moves in. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s to low 60s during the night and into early Monday morning. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a brisk, cool, and sometimes gusty breeze.. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s, followed by a mostly sunny and dry day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.