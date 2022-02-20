A Sunny Sunday For Florida

Sunday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a steady ocean breeze. A stray east coast shower is possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Presidents Day will bring sunny skies and a nice ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see sunny skies around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another sunny winter day. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.