A Sunny Sunday For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a steady ocean breeze. A stray east coast shower is possible.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Presidents Day will bring sunny skies and a nice ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see sunny skies around South Florida.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another sunny winter day.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

